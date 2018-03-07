Michael Porter Jr. will play for Mizzou at SEC Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The long wait is over Mizzou Tigers basketball fans. Top recruit Michael Porter Jr. will return to action during the SEC Tournament being held at Scottrade Center this week. Porter Jr. has been out since injuring his back in the team's season opening game vs Iowa State on November 10, 2017. Porter Jr. then had surgery on his back and now finally ready to return to the court. Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday at Scottrade Center.

The Tigers will begin play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday when they face Georgia. The Tigers are the 5th seed in the tournament. Georgia is the 12th seed. Tip off on Tuesday is expected around 2:30 PM.