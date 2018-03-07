Missouri Department of Conservation presents Trim Grants program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Community Forester Danny Moncheski and Pagedale Mayor Mary Carter, joined us on FOX2 News in the Morning to discuss Trim Grants. The program is administered by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Community Forest Council.

The program provides reimbursement of $1,000 to $10,000 to assist government agencies, public schools, and nonprofit groups improve trees on public grounds. Customers will have to submit an application by June 1st.

For more information about Trim Grants visit the website mdc.mo.govand type the word "trim."