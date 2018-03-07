× Missouri student government candidates drop out amid tweets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Three candidates for University of Missouri’s student government have dropped out after the discovery of offensive tweets by them.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Blaine Thomas and Claire Jacobs separately announced Tuesday they were quitting the race for Missouri Students Association president after student journalist Brett Stover publicized tweets of theirs that included racist and homophobic language.

Stover also revealed derogatory tweets about women and black people by vice-presidential candidate Caius Gillen. He removed himself from the race Wednesday.

The Board of Elections Commissioners suspended the presidential campaign Tuesday to investigate the matter. Board members reinstated the campaign after deciding they couldn’t punish candidates for comments posted before the election period.

University spokesman Christian Basi says the information has been forwarded to the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian