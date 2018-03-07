Pastaria`s Crossover Pizza Takeover Mar. 7 in Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Chef Gerard Craft, owner of Pastaria, and Chef Andy Little have teamed up for an event called Pastaria Crossover Pizza Takeovers. The two chefs will be hosting the one night only event where chefs from Nashville will cook in St. Louis side by side at the Pastaria restaurant in St. Louis.

The event will take place Wednesday, March 7th from 5 p.m. until the food sells out in celebration of Chef Gerard Craft's two locations.

There are no reservations needed.

Both men joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to discuss the menu and what customers can expect from the event.

For more information visit eatpastaria.com/stlouis

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105