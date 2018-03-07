Recycled Kids Consignment SaleMar. 8-10 in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- The Recycled Kids Consignment sale kicks off this week. It will take place from March 8th-10th, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday's sale will run from 9 am- until 2pm for half off prices. Morgan Brooks from Recycled Kids joined FOX 2 this morning to talk about the upcoming event that offers used kids clothing and equipment for more than 18 years.

The event will be held at the Family Arena located at 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles.

For more information visit www.recycledkidssale.com