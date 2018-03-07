Scott Air Force Base crews complete special medical transportation training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - Medical airmen at Scott Air Force base recently completed specialized patient staging training. Patient staging teams serve as the interface between battlefield hospitals and the aeromedical system which transports the wounded or injured back to a major hospital for more acute care.

Teams practiced the physical handoff of patients as well as their critical information. They practiced the marshaling of emergency vehicles, radio protocols and even went so far as to train while wearing bulky hazmat-like safety suits. They even tried out night vision goggles for lights out operations at night.

This type of training has been made more effective and efficient recently by the addition of a training fuselage on the flightline. It allows crews to train under realistic conditions, but at a fraction of the cost.

At any one time, as many as six of these crews are on standby across the country and ready to deploy to anywhere around the world in 72 hours or less.

In 2017, a crew from Scott was dispatched to San Croix in response to Hurricanes Irma and Maria.