Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A bizarre coincidence for St. Louis police. They were involved in a chase with two nearly identical vehicles.

One group of officers arrested people in a black Equinox carjacked in St. Louis County around 11:30pm. A short time later, other officers spotted a different black Equinox with just one letter different in the license.

That driver sped away and crashes into a parked car at West Pine and North Boyle in the Central West End.

three people were arrested.