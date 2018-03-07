St. Louis region gets economic boost from MVC and SEC basketball tournaments

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Valley Conference last weekend and the South Eastern Conference starting tonight.
That`s 11 days of basketball coming to town along with a number of fans and it`s definitely an economic impact on St. Louis.
If you drive down Washington Avenue you`ll see a giant SEC tournament flag waving over the street, welcoming the 14 teams who are in town this week.
For the next five days, the SEC Men`s Basketball Tournament will bring a number of people to town.
It`s estimated that fans attending the tournament games or just coming to St. Louis will bring about $20-million dollars into the community.
Tonight #12 Georgia is versus #13 Vanderbilt at 6 pm.
That winner gets Missouri Thursday afternoon.
Then tonight probably around 8:30 #11 South Carolina versus #14 Ole Miss.
With the MVC last weekend and this SEC tourney this weekend, that`s 22 post-season college basketball games over an 11 day span.
And that`s a reason to cheer.
“The MVC tournament was on CBS on national TV and this one as well that`s going to get national coverage all week,” says Anthony Paraino, Director of Communications Explore St. Louis. “National media are in town. It`s a big deal and we`re excited to have all these fans in town enjoying our restaurants and staying in our hotels and going to our different attractions. It`s big business for St. Louis and we`re just glad to have everybody in town.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Scottrade Center box office or online.
Single session tickets for today, Wednesday`s games just $15.
That championship on Sunday at noon.