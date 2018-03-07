× Stray Rescue founder returns home after aneurysm

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim is back home after suffering an aneurysm nearly two weeks ago.

Grim was at Randy’s Rescue Ranch on Friday, February 23 with an employee when the aneurysm occurred. That employee rushed Grim to the hospital. Grim had a five-hour surgery for a thoracic aortic aneurysm.

An aneurysm can cause a tear in a person’s artery wall, which could be life-threatening.

In a video posted to the Stray Rescue Facebook page, Grim thanked everyone for their prayers, positive thoughts, and cards. He thanked the doctors and staff at Barnes Jewish Hospital for saving his life.

“I got a second chance, so I’m gonna do all I can to make it a better world for the animals,” Grim said.

Grim, who founded Stray Rescue in 1998, said he’s still recovering, but looks forward to being able to ride a horse and walk dogs again.