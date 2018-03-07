× Suspect in Missouri officer’s killing was ex-convict

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _The suspect in a shooting that killed a Missouri police officer and wounded two other officers had been in and out of prison since 2000 for drug and resisting arrest convictions.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the suspect in a tweet Wednesday as James Waters, of Clinton. He was found dead early Wednesday in a Clinton home where the officers were shot hours earlier while trying to apprehend him.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says he served stints in prison from October 2000 through November 2002, May 2003 through April 2008, July 2008 through October 2012 and May 2014 through last July.

Waters was charged in November in Missouri’s Cass County with unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession. The case was pending when he died.