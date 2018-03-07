‘They don’t really like you’ – Police department calls out suspect on Facebook

GREENVILLE, NC – Don’t mess with this police department. Police in Greenville, NC are spotlighting a suspect accused of damaging a homeowner’s property.

The Greenville North Carolina Police Department posted this note and pics to Facebook:

“Dear #TreeMan,

What did this tree do to you for you to break it in half? It may seem minor, but you’re the reason the homeowner on E. 5th Street bought this sweet security system in the first place. This isn’t the first time his property has been damaged in the middle of the night – and he’s tired of replacing his trees!

Here’s what’s going to happen: Soon you are going to realize your friends are reporting you, because they don’t really like you.

Then, your family will probably start calling the police department and ask that the post be removed because it’s embarrassing.

Do yourself a favor…just turn yourself in. And by all means, consider buying the nice homeowner a new tree.

Sincerely,

Your Friendly Neighborhood Police Department

#DontBeRudeBeAGoodDude

P.S. If you are reading this and can identify #TreeMan send us a private message or give us a call! 252-329-4300.”