University of Missouri frats respond to hazing accusations

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The Interfraternity Council for the University of Missouri has announced that it is halting all new-member activities in response to hazing allegations.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Tuesday announcement on Twitter says the activities will be paused until March 19.

IFC official Matthew Oxendale declined in an email to name any specific fraternities, citing an active investigation. The investigation is a joint effort between national fraternity headquarters and the university’s Office of Student Accountability and Support.

Oxendale says regular chapter activities will continue as normal.

A consulting firm released a report last year critical of the university’s Greek life and hazing practices. At least 14 fraternities were placed on probation between April 2015 and October 2016.

University spokesman Christian Basi says the school appreciates IFC’s commitment to student safety.

