Woman charged with 2 counts of vehicular homicide

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities have charged a driver whose sport utility vehicle collided with a car in northwest Iowa, fatally injuring the car driver and his 5-year-old son.

Court records say 49-year-old Ann Vanderpool, of Milford, faces two counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated. Her attorney, Jack Bjornstad, declined to comment Wednesday. Vanderpool’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.

The accident occurred June 10 on Iowa Highway 9 near Sibley. The car driver, 48-year-old Travis Mier, of Spirit Lake, was pronounced dead at Osceola Community Hospital. His son Elliot was pronounced dead later at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

Vanderpool also was hospitalized.