Woman found dead rubble of Missouri home after fire

EUGENE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the rubble of a mid-Missouri farmhouse after a fire.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Miller County home was engulfed in flames when firefighters responded Tuesday night. It took crews 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and the woman’s body was found in a back bedroom. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Firefighters were called back to the home early Wednesday for a report of an explosion and fire at the same address. The first arriving units found the structure had collapsed, and what was left was in flames.

The Miller County sheriff and coroner were notified of the fire, along with the state fire marshal.

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune