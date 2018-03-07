× WSJ reports Cigna close to buying Express Scripts

Late Wednesday night the Wall Street Journal is reporting the possible sale of the local pharmacy-benefit manager (helping negotiate discounts with drug makers) Express Scripts Holding Company to health insurer Cigna Corporation.

The potential $50-billion-dollar deal could be announced as soon as Thursday according to those familiar with the details according to the Wall Street Journal.

Currently, Express Scripts is valued around $41-billion-dollars, employing a little over 5,300 St. Louisians, with a total U.S. workforce around 27,000.

Fox 2 reached out Express Scripts and was told no comment.