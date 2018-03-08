Bark in the Park Saturday, May 19 in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Purina is hosting this year's Bark in the Park event! It will be held on Saturday, May 19th from 8 a.m until 1 p.m in Forest Park. Bark in the Park will include a 5k race and a 1-mile walk for the animals, prizes, and an animal cruelty simulation rescue for children to experience animal rescue education.

Registration for the event is $25 per person until April 30th. Dogs and kids 12 and under are free.

Shana Cook from the Humane Society of Missouri and Louie joined FOX 2 with more!

All proceeds from Bark in the Park benefit The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Fund.

For more information or to register: visit hsmo.org/bark