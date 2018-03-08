Better Business Bureau: Spring break scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Better Business Bureau encourages everyone to make sure they know signs of a scam and to acknowledge red flags when requested for you to send money by Western Union, MoneyGram or a prepaid card like Green dot.

Rebecca Phoenix talks about maintaining safety processions around spring break. Scammers may use this time as an opportunity to use a trick referred to as the "grandparent scam."

Phoenix explains what the grandparent scam is, how it works, and most importantly how to avoid it.

For more information visit: bbb.org