Chesterfield police say 'armed and dangerous' suspect found in Arkansas

ST. LOUIS, MO — Chesterfield police were looking for a 42-year-old man they described as “armed and dangerous” following a shooting early Tuesday morning. Investigators say Phillip Stroisch, 42, was found Wednesday night in Bald Knob Arkansas.

Someone recognized the Stroisch’s vehicle from social media and news broadcasts. She contacted police in Arkansas who were able to find the suspect in his vehicle.

Police say they chased Stroisch’s vehicle until it was disabled. At that point, Stroisch attempted to take his own life, but was unsuccessful. He is currently in critical condition at an area hospital in Arkansas.

The Chesterfield Police Department writes on Facebook,”We cannot thank the witness enough for recognizing the vehicle and having the courage to contact the Police and provide the vital information. Without her help, a dangerous suspect would still be at large.”

According to police, Stroisch was involved in a shooting occurred just before 5am Tuesday in the 14000 block of Forest Crest Drive. Two people were inside the home when the suspect used a handgun and fired several shots into the home. The two people inside suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police issued at-large warrants against Stroisch for two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police say the shooting is tied to a domestic incident that occurred in south St. Louis County earlier in the morning.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Susan Road for a domestic violence report involving Stroisch and his wife. She was missing for an unknown period of time, but was later located and brought to a hospital for an examination. She was not seriously injured. Police have classified that time spent missing as a kidnapping.