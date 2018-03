Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Patty Davis, from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, joined FOX 2 via satellite from Washington D.C. to discuss the Anchor It! campaign. It is the next step to help avoid furniture tip over by children.

The product is anchored into the wall and can be used on all types of furniture to ensure safety for consumers children.

For more information visit www.cpsc.gov