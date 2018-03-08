Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…MARCH 9, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies with us much of the day on Friday…but lets keep things dry…temperatures will be slightly warmer…slightly…52 for the high but with the clouds it will still be a chilly day around the region. A little spotty rain around on Friday night…looking very limited…then into the weekend we go… Saturday…lots of clouds…55 degrees…light rain and wet snow late Saturday night with rain showers around Sunday…upper 40’s…a chilly rain…the weather will stay chilly to cold to start the new week/