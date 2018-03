Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Dr. Rachel Glik discussed her blog about depression in men. Gilk elaborates on the issues that might be the main causes of depression in men and why they aren't as willing to seek help as quickly as women are.

Paying attention to signs and figuring out the root of the problem are the first steps to helping cope with depression.

For more information about men and depression visit www.drrachelglik.com/blog/depression-in-men-whats-at-the-root-and-how-to-help