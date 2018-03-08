× Margie’s Money Saver: Moolah Shrine Circus at St. Charles Family Arena

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Save big under the big top as the 76th Annual Moolah Shrine Circus comes to the St. Charles Family Arena. Get special opening night reserved tickets for half off which brings the price down to $11.50.

That’s cheaper than general admission tickets!

There is no limit to the number of tickets at this price but you must use a coupon code to get these savings. The circus is at the Family Arena from March 22nd through the 25th, but once again this pricing is for opening night only.

Promo Code: SHRINECIRCUS

http://ev6.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetGroupList?prc=SHRINECIRCUS&caller=PR&linkID=metro

Or to enter code word: SHRINECIRCUS

www.metrotix.com/promotions