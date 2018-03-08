× Metro to add two electric buses to fleet by 2020

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis transit system is going electric. Metro Transit says it will add two electric buses by late 2020.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the buses are funded by a nearly one and a half million dollar federal grant.

A California company will make the electric buses and will undergo testing to ensure it can handle the mileage.

Ameren has pledged about $1 million to build a vehicle charging station at the Brentwood Metro bus facility.