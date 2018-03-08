× Missing O’Fallon man last seen Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — O’Fallon Missouri Police have filed a missing person report for Adam Tumbrink. A Facebook page setup to find him says he was last seen Tuesday at around 5pm. He was driving a Ford Expedition.

A FOX 2 reporter says his vehicle was found in front of FOX Pizza at O’Fallon and K. He was nowhere to be found, but his cellphone was in the SUV. We’re being told police are now actively searching for him.

This message was shared to social media to help locate Tumbrink:

“He has a wife and 2 young kids that need him back home! People keep asking what they can do. Pray, keep your eyes open… There is no bank activity to report. He didn’t tell her where his last job was, so it is hard to know where to look… just look wherever you can.”

Check this Facebook page for updates: fb.me/FindAdamTumbrink“