Missouri deer hunters donated over 289,000 lbs of venison to feed the hungry

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Department of Conservation is thanking deer hunters for sharing the harvest.

“This season’s total of 289,292 pounds of venison included nearly 5,600 whole deer. Hunters donated 198,277 pounds of venison the year before. Since the program was started in 1992, Share the Harvest has provided nearly 4 million pounds of lean, healthy venison to help feed hungry Missourians,” writes the MDC in a release.

Processing fees are covered entirely or in part by numerous local supporting organizations and statewide sponsors, which include: MDC, CFM, Shelter Insurance, Bass Pro Shops, Missouri Chapter Safari Club International, Missouri Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation, Midway USA Inc., Missouri Food Banks Association, and United Bowhunters of Missouri.

Learn more about this program here: short.mdc.mo.gov/Zoz.