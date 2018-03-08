Mizzou fans trying to unload SEC Tournament tickets following elimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A busy night for basketball but not for ticket sales as Mizzou was knocked out of the SEC Tournament.

Many Missouri fans are calling it quits after Thursday's 62-60 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, and that's leaving a lot of tickets up for grabs at low prices.

Scalpers said ticket sales hit a slump after Mizzou's loss.

"We have our tickets, but we're trying to sell four others and really not getting the value out of them, so we're still trying. But there's more tickets than there are people that are actually coming out here," said Kentucky Wildcats fan Mike Coatney.

While the low prices are bad for sellers, it's a good deal for buyers if you're willing to shop around.

"Well, it was $40 a piece inside so yeah we got a good deal out here. We got two for $20 yeah we're happy," said Daryl Miller, who is visiting St. Louis with his wife.