‘Modern Family’ cast stumps for ‘common-sense gun laws’ in new video

The cast of “Modern Family” is putting its support behind the students of Parkland, Florida and March for Our Lives.

Nine members of the “Modern Family” ensemble took part in the video and voiced their support for “common-sense gun laws” and those fighting for it, particularly the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a shooting last month left 17 people dead.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell participated.

The video was posted to instagram by Hyland and by gun control group Everytown.

March For Our Lives is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on March 24 “to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address…gun issues,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

Other events are set to take place across the country.

“Your bravery and resolve in response to this senseless tragedy inspires us and gives us hope,” Bowen said in the video, adding “too many excuses have been made.”

CNN has reached out to ABC and “Modern Family” producer 20th Century Fox for further comment.

The show of support from “Modern Family” comes weeks after a number of high-profile celebrities made donations to March For Our Lives.

George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw are among those who made large donations to the cause.