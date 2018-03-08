× Neighbor: Police begged to tend to dying Missouri officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man suspected of fatally shooting one Missouri officer and wounding two others refused to let officers tend to the dying officer for hours.

The Kansas City Star reports that a dispatcher can be heard talking to Clinton Officer Christopher Ryan Morton soon after he was wounded Tuesday night. Morton says on the radio traffic that he’d been hit “multiple times” and that he doesn’t think he can make it out of a window. The dispatcher begs Morton to “stay with us.”

The Star reports that the suspect, James Waters, barricaded himself inside the home and exchanged gunfire with the dozens of officers who eventually arrived. Neighbor Sheryl Long says officers begged Waters during the standoff to let them tend to the fallen officer.

By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters. Waters had been in and out of prison multiple times for mostly drug-related convictions.