× New plea likely from man accused of killing parents, sister

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Court records say a central Iowa man accused of killing his mother, father and sister intends to change his plea.

The records say lawyers for 21-year-old Chase Nicholson had requested a plea hearing, which has been scheduled for April 30 in Polk County District Court.

The records don’t say how he’ll plead and to what charges. He’s already pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the April 6 shooting deaths of 58-year-old Mark Nicholson; 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson. Authorities say Nicholson used a shotgun that was recovered at the family home in Bondurant, where the bodies were found April 6.

Chase Nicholson surrendered April 7 in Neosho, Missouri. Police there have said Nicholson told an officer that he had killed three people the night before.