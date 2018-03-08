× NW Indiana man charged in beating deaths of 2 stolen dogs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) _ Authorities say a northwestern Indiana man stole two dogs from a home and fatally beat them in a rural area.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Priestas of Hammond was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of killing a domestic animal. He remained Thursday at the Porter County Jail.

Online records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department says Priestas allegedly stole two pug dogs from a Lake County home on Feb. 21 and drove them to rural Porter County.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports authorities say Priestas was seen beating the dogs to death before throwing them into water.

Porter County Animal Shelter Director Toni Bianchi says a nearby resident tried to stop Priestas, but he drove away.

