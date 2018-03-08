Off-duty St. Louis County officer injured pursuing shoplifters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was injured while trying to stop some shoplifting suspects. He was shopping at Costco on Rusty Road in South County when workers alerted him that two people were stealing items from the store. The suspects drove away in a van.

The off-duty officer got in his patrol car and stopped the van nearby on Lindbergh Business Court. Two people were arrested. But someone else drove away in the van, hitting the officer.

The officer fired at the van but isn't sure he hit the driver.

The van was later found abandoned on Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis. The officer is being treated for a lower body injury.