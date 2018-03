× Omaha homicide suspect arrested in Missouri

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested an Omaha homicide suspect in Missouri.

Omaha police said in a news release Thursday that the suspect was found in Kansas City, Missouri. Court records don’t yet show that he or she has been formally charged.

Police say the suspect was sought in the slaying of 23-year-old Ashlyn Higgins in January last year. A man, Parris Stamps, was injured in the same shooting.