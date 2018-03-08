× Parolee charged after Chicago officer dragged by minivan

CHICAGO (AP) _ A parolee has been charged after a Chicago police officer was dragged by a minivan for several blocks following a traffic stop.

Police announced charges Thursday against 26-year-old Paris McKinley of Summit, including aggravated fleeing, armed violence and being a parolee in possession of a weapon. McKinley was arrested this week after police say he fled the traffic stop and crashed.

It wasn’t immediately known whether he currently has a lawyer. Police say he had three prior convictions.

Police say officers in a marked squad car stopped the minivan in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Tuesday and a gun was spotted on the floor of the backseat. Police say McKinley drove away and crashed. He was captured following a foot chase.

The officer had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.