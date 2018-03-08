× Relative apologizes to slain officer’s family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _A cousin of a man suspected of fatally shooting one officer and wounding two others says his relative shouldn’t have had a gun because of his extensive criminal history.

John Rudolph told KCTV that his cousin, 37-year-old James Waters, could get his hands on guns despite being in and out of prison since 2000 for drug and resisting arrest convictions. Waters had illegal gun possession and drug charges pending against him in Cass County when he died.

Authorities say Waters fatally shot Clinton officer Christopher Ryan Morton and wounded two other officers Tuesday night after they were sent to the wrong address while responding to a 911 call.

Rudolph says Waters had “mental issues.” He offered condolences to Morton’s family.