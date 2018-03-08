School community bands together to support gay athlete ahead of hate group’s planned protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. - Students at John Burroughs School are banding together to show their support for a gay student-athlete ahead of a planned protest by the Westboro Baptist Church.

Senior Jake Bain is known as a star athlete at his school and is headed to Indiana State University to play football.

"He is a great athlete, but he's a better kid," said Andy Abbott, Head of School at John Burroughs. "He's a great student and he's a great friend to his peers."

But the Westboro hate group is trying to bring negative attention into Bain's life, simply because he's gay.

"From the beginning, I wanted to just be myself," Bain said. "And I wanted to show people around St. Louis and everywhere else that you can be whoever you want to be."

Local support groups, including Pride St. Louis, have denounced the group's planned protest, scheduled to happen outside of the school.

"We need to speak out where there is hate; when there is prejudice," said Landon Brownfield, Secretary of the Board for the organization. "It is incumbent upon us to speak out and to challenge it. I think if we don't then we are complacent."

Bain admitted he was bothered at first by the upcoming protest, but he's confident his supporters are bound to outnumber those looking to spread hate.

"I was able to realize that if this international hate group is coming after me and my community, then we must be doing something right," Bain said.

"We like to say that we want students to bring their identities with them when they come to school," said Abbott.

The Ladue Police Department issued a statement Thursday, saying that officers would be patrolling the east and west side of the school property and shutting down a portion of Clayton Road.

"The westbound two lanes of Clayton Road from the firehouse to just east of Cella Road will be closed to traffic before and after the demonstration for pedestrian safety."

The school also sent a letter home to parents ahead of the protest: