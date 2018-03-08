School District of Washington, Mo. closed for police investigation

WASHINGTON, Mo. – The School District of Washington, Mo. is closed March 8 due to a situation that is currently being investigated by the Washington Police Department. Officials say there isn’t any threat to the school, but they need more time to analyze this concern.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the matter does not involve a student. Police Chief Edward Menefee tells the newspaper that a district employee is in custody.

FOX 2 has a crew headed to the scene.

More information is expected to be released by police later. We will keep you updated as details become available.

We regret to inform you that the School District of Washington will be closed today (March 8) due to a situation that is currently being investigated by the Washington Police Department. Although there isn't any threat to our schools, more time is needed to analyze this concern. — Washington Schools (@SDofWashington) March 8, 2018