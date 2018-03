Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Today is World Kidney Day and proper kidney function is important for our bodies. The team at Barnes-Jewish Hospital is ranked one of the best in the country for their transplant center with one of the largest kidney transplant teams in the nation.

Kidney disease carries no symptoms, which makes it difficult to detect.

Nephrologist, Dr. Tarek Alhamad shares the risks of the disease, early detection, and ways to help prevent it.