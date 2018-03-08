× Train strikes car, killing car’s driver, hurting passenger

ASBURY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a freight train has struck a car in southwest Missouri, killing the car’s driver and injuring a passenger.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) south of the Jasper County town of Asbury when 47-year-old Jose Morales-Pereida failed to yield to the Kansas City Southern Train. Morales-Pereida was pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital. The patrol says his passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.