U of Illinois, striking teaching assistants reach deal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois and graduate teaching assistants have reached a tentative contract deal after a more than week-long strike.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports Thursday’s tentative agreement comes after a marathon overnight bargaining session that started Wednesday morning. Graduate Employees Organization co-president Gus Wood says union members will vote on ratification Thursday and Friday. Terms of the agreement weren’t released. Tuition waivers and wages were at issue.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says the tentative deal is “fair to everyone” and that negotiators were able “to hammer out the details that address the concerns that each group had.”

The 10-day strike started last week and had forced the cancellation of several hundred classes This week striking graduate students camped out in university executive offices.

