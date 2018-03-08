× US lawsuit over California immigration laws is warning shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ The Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging California is the latest warning shot at communities nationwide that are attempting to provide protections for immigrants facing the threat of deportation.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday that so-called sanctuary policies cannot be accepted. The U.S. Justice Department sued California over laws that limit police and employers’ cooperation with federal immigration agents.

White House officials are set to meet Thursday with four Colorado state lawmakers who oppose so-called sanctuary policies.

The Trump administration has clashed repeatedly with Democratic mayors and state officials over its immigration policies.

Officials in other sanctuary cities and states were angered by Sessions’ lawsuit.

An Oregon lawmaker called the suit an attempt to “bully states.”

Chicago’s mayor said the city can’t be blackmailed into changing its values.