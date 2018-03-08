× Woman’s death in Sioux City fire ruled a homicide

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ The death of a Sioux City woman killed in a fire has been ruled a homicide.

Sioux City police say the state report on the autopsy of 51-year-old Wanda Blake’s body will go to Woodbury County prosecutors for consideration of any new charges.

The man suspected of setting the Feb. 4 fire, 51-year-old Robert Mahoney, has pleaded not guilty to arson. His trial is scheduled to begin April 17.

The blaze damaged several units at Central Apartments. Court documents say Mahoney told police he was bored and started lighting papers. He said he saturated a table full of papers with aerosol bug spray and lit it on fire, and the flames spread.