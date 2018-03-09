3 of the 2018 Best Places to Live are in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three of the very best places to live in the U.S. are three suburbs in St. Louis County! According to metrics gathered from the website Niche, Richmond Heights ranks No. 4, Clayton holds strong at No. 7 and Brentwood ranks No. 8.

All three places received an overall A+ rating.

“I’ve lived here for 10+ years and have loved every minute of it. The city is small and charming, yet has very easy access to many great amenities,” one resident wrote about Richmond Heights. The suburb has a population of 8,486.

“Although certain aspects of Clayton stand for a reevaluation (the cost of living, diversity), it was an incredible neighborhood to grow up in. As a child, I was completely safe and had access to some of the best public schools in the nation. And today, as a young adult, I find the nightlife to be exciting and open to anyone.”

A Brentwood resident says you will often find generations of families. “Most of the town is involved in community service or the local schools.” There are lots of small businesses, yet also thriving shopping centers with big box stores to attract residents from other communities.

Clayton’s population is 16,034 and Brentwood has 8,030 residents.

The company’s 2018 Best Places to Live ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the overall livability of an area. The grades take into account several key factors of the location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities in an attempt to measure the overall quality of the area.

