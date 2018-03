Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - O'Fallon, Missouri police are looking for a missing man this morning. Authorities say Adam Tumbrink has not returned home.

He hasn't been heard from since Tuesday night.

Police found his car on a business parking lot on Highway K and Interstate 64. Friends say the car was unlocked and his cellphone and other valuables were on the front seat.

If you have any information, call police.