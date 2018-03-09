× Billikens Win A-10 Tournament Opener, 70-63 over George Washington

Despite trailing by 11 points at half time, the Billikens fought back and won their opening game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, 70-63 over George Washington on Thursday night in Washington, DC. Four St. Louis players scored in double figures in the team’s balanced attack. Jalen Johnson led the way with 18 points. Javon Bess scored 16, while Davell Roby scored 15 and Hasahn French chipped in 11. SLU outscored GW 49-31 in the second half to secure the win.

The Billikens (17-15), the 6th seed in the tournament advance to the quarterfinals of the A-10 Tourney. They play Davidson, the 3rd seed on Friday night. Tip off is 7:30 PM St. Louis time from Washington, DC.