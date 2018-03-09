× Blues Slide Continues, Losing 2-0 to Sharks

Jake Allen couldn’t play any better, but he got no offensive support at the Blues late season slump continued in a 2-0 loss to the Sharks in San Jose Thursday night. Allen stopped 34 of 35 shots he faced. The Blues offense could only muster 16 shots on Sharks goalie Martin Jones. The game was scoreless into the third period when the Sharks finally broke through on the scoreboard when Mikkel Boedker scored on a power play. Tomas Hertl added an empty net goal in the final minute to close out the 2-0 game.

The Blues have now lost nine of their last ten games. Their west coast road trip continues on Saturday, March 10, when the Blues play the Kings in Los Angeles at 3:00 PM.