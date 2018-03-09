× Body discovered in Imperial; Major Case Squad activated

IMPERIAL, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated late Friday afternoon to investigate the remains of a body located in Imperial.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the body was discovered just before 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Sulphur Springs Road.

The body has not been identified. Investigators said the individual has a capped gold front tooth, and was possibly wearing green sweatpants, a green bathrobe, and a long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5000.