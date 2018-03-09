Bomb threat causes evacuation at Compton-Drew ILC Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update as of 11:24 a.m. The school has been given the all clear.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was called into 911 regarding a middle school in St. Louis City. It happened around 10 a.m. near the Compton-Drew Investigative Learning Center located in the 5100 block of Oakland Avenue, near the St. Louis Science Center.

Nearly 500 children attend the magnet school, that concentrates on math and science. "Out of an abundance of caution, the students were evacuated," officials tell FOX 2.

Police are currently searching the building and the investigation is ongoing.

Compton-Drew Investigative Learning Center

5130 Oakland

St. Louis, MO 63110

Grades: 6-8