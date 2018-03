Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - You've seen him as the under-dressed everyman on the E! hit show, "Chelsea Lately," as well as on "The Tonight Show," Comedy Central and "Jimmy Kimmel."

Now, comedian John "Cap" Caparulo is live in our studio.

He's headlining Funny Bone tonight at 7:30 and 10 and tomorrow night at 7 and 9:30.

The Funny Bone St. Louis is located in Maryland Heights at 614 West Port Plaza Dr.

For more information, call 314-469-6692 or visit www.StLouisFunnyBone.com.