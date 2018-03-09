× Demand for new nurses driving big bonuses and benefits

ST. LOUIS, MO —There are some major bonuses if you want to be a nurse. Hospitals are offering five-figure signing bonuses and paid-college tuition for both employees and their children. Others offer free housing and up to $20,000 in relocation costs.

The reason for these perks? There’s a large number of nurses retiring and not enough going into the field.

The American Nurses Association estimates the nation will need to produce more than a million new registered nurses by 2022.