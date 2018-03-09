Doctors express concerns over “23 and Me” test results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Have you ordered one of those at-home DNA test kits, like "23 and Me" to find out your heritage?

Many people are surprised at the results, sometimes learning they're a part of different ethnicities than they first thought. But these tests can do more than just "find your roots." Some also detect the breast cancer gene, but there are some concerns with this.

Dr. Suzanne Mahon from the SLU Hereditary Cancer Program talks about how to read and what to do with the results of these tests.

For more information, visit www.SLU.edu.